New DNA era: Pakistan taps chinese genomics power for rare disease breakthroughs

Pakistan has unveiled a strategic roadmap to partner with China’s BGI Group — one of the world’s foremost genomics institutions — in a move to modernize its national healthcare and genetic research landscape. The Ministry of National Health Services announced the initiative during a high-level meeting led by Minister of State for Health Dr. Mukhtar Bharath.

The collaboration targets key improvements in precision medicine, rare disease diagnostics, and early detection capabilities. Dr. Bharath described the initiative as the start of a “new era” for Pakistan’s biomedical sector, emphasizing that international cooperation is crucial to transforming outdated genetic testing frameworks.

Central to the plan is the creation of a national gene bank that would serve as a foundational resource for future generations. To advance this goal, Dr. Bharath directed the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to lead the collaboration and assemble a technical team of two to three experts who will craft a detailed engagement strategy with BGI.

In the next stage, a Pakistani delegation will travel to BGI’s research hubs in China. The visit will focus on high-priority areas for Pakistan’s health sector — including thalassemia, oncology, reproductive health, and rare genetic conditions — where BGI already has world-class expertise and technology.

Both parties intend to finalize the partnership with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) after technical consultations conclude. Dr. Bharath called the collaboration a “transformative leap” for Pakistan, expressing optimism that it will open doors for long-term advances in genetic epidemiology, personalized care, and public health innovation.