“Sindh Moves to Fully Digitize Education System for Greater Transparency”

The provincial education minister claims that the new app will enable educators to use their smartphones to digitally record their attendance. Importantly, the app is configured to function only within school premises to prevent misuse.

As part of the broader digital monitoring system, teachers will also be required to upload real-time photographs of students present in the classroom. By automatically counting and recording student attendance using facial recognition technology, the application improves data accuracy and reduces inconsistencies.

This development follows the recent announcement regarding the digitisation of academic certificate verification processes. According to new recommendations released by the Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC), all matriculation and intermediate certificates in Sindh must be validated online.

According to a notification by the IBCC, physical submissions in sealed envelopes for verification purposes will no longer be accepted. Educational boards in Sindh are being directed to integrate their systems with the IBCC platform to ensure streamlined and secure verification procedures.

Both initiatives represent a broader push by the Sindh government to modernise its education infrastructure and ensure greater transparency and efficiency in administrative processes.