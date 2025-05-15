PM Shehbaz visits Kamra airbase, meets PAF pilots who downed indian jets

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Kamra Airbase and met with Pakistan Air Force (PAF) pilots who downed Indian jets. These pilots played a key role during one of the longest air battles in recent history. The Prime Minister praised their bravery and said they destroyed India’s false sense of air dominance. His visit highlighted the strong unity between the government and armed forces during national emergencies.

He was joined by top government and military officials. These included Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, and Army Chief General Asim Munir. Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu and other leaders were also present. Together, they discussed Pakistan’s successful defense actions. The PM’s meeting with the pilots will be broadcast on national television later today.

The visit comes after serious tensions between Pakistan and India. India blamed Pakistan for the April 22 Pahalgam incident. Soon after, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty and canceled visas for Pakistani citizens, including sick children. Pakistan called India’s actions a declaration of war. In response, Pakistan restricted Indian diplomats and canceled all Indian visas, except for Sikh pilgrims.

India then launched missile attacks on six Pakistani cities during the night. These attacks killed 26 civilians and injured 46 others. Pakistan immediately responded by shooting down five Indian warplanes, including three Rafales. Later, India targeted Pakistani airbases. This led Pakistan to launch Operation Bunyān Mursūs in a strong counterattack.

Pakistan’s military destroyed several Indian airbases and defense targets in response. These included Udhampur, Pathankot, and Adampur airbases, and even an S-400 missile system. They also hit a BrahMos storage site and military intelligence camps in Rajouri and Nowshera. According to security sources, the missile strikes targeted areas used to launch attacks on civilians and mosques. PM Shehbaz’s visit showed the country’s deep appreciation for its defenders and sent a strong message of national strength.