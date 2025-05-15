Maryam Nawaz distributes tractors, calls for end to politics of hate

Punjab CM highlights unity, military success, and economic recovery during Wheat Support Programme event

KALA SHAH KAKU – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Thursday urged political leaders to move beyond the politics of hate, saying it has only harmed the country. She was addressing a tractor distribution ceremony under the Wheat Support Programme in Kala Shah Kaku.

During her speech, Maryam praised the nation’s unity and unwavering support for the armed forces. She emphasized that a strong military ensures a strong Pakistan. “The entire nation stood like a wall behind our armed forces. Our peace must remain a red line,” she said.

She also stressed that political maturity requires sacrificing personal egos for the country’s progress. “Hatred has delivered nothing to Pakistan. If we want development, we must choose unity over division,” she remarked.

Maryam lauded the success of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, stating that the military effectively countered Indian aggression. She credited both the Prime Minister and the Army Chief for their leadership, calling the country’s defense a shared responsibility between political and military institutions.

Highlighting recent economic improvements, she said inflation has gone down, essential goods are now more affordable, and electricity prices have decreased along with the end of load-shedding. She also pointed to a strong rally in the stock exchange as a sign of financial stability.

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz distributed green tractors to farmers. In the first phase, 9,500 tractors were given through balloting, while another 25,000 will be provided with subsidies in the second phase. She also launched the Punjab Kisan Card—worth Rs150 billion—to support 750,000 farmers across the province.