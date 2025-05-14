Mitchell Owen likely to miss PSL 10 as IPL commitment takes priority

RAWALPINDI – Australian batter Mitchell Owen is expected to miss the remainder of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, as reports suggest he will stay with Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The 23-year-old, who was signed by Punjab Kings as a replacement for Glenn Maxwell, had initially planned to complete his stint with Peshawar Zalmi before joining the IPL. However, political tensions between India and Pakistan delayed both leagues, causing a clash in schedules.

Following the ceasefire, both the PSL and IPL announced revised fixtures. With PSL 10 now running from May 17 to May 25, Owen’s availability until May 18 became impractical. As a result, he has reportedly chosen to remain with Punjab Kings through their potential playoff run.

Owen made a strong impression in his PSL debut, scoring 102 runs in 8 innings at an impressive strike rate of 192.45. His explosive batting style had quickly made him a fan favorite and a key player in Zalmi’s middle order.

Despite his absence, Peshawar Zalmi remains in the playoff race and has strong backup options. Abdul Samad and Najibullah Zadran are expected to step up and fill the gap as the team aims to finish the tournament on a high note.

PSL 10 resumes on May 17 with Karachi Kings vs. Peshawar Zalmi in Rawalpindi. The final phase will then move to Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, culminating with the grand final on May 25. Fans can still expect plenty of fireworks as the race to the trophy intensifies.