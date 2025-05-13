War Threats, Uncertainty, and Psychological Fallout

Currently the Pakistan and India war threats are very prevalent everywhere. Militant attacked on Indian tourists and 25 tourist and one Nepalese national killed. India blamed Pakistan for the attack without solid evidence and the war threats began began between both the nations (Council on Foreign Relation, 2025).

The history of India and Pakistan war started soon after the partition in 1947 over Kashmir and still continued. According to a report, Indian air and drone strikes have killed 31 Pakistani civilians, with many others injured or martyred in Muridke and Bahawalnagar (Dawn Report, 2025). The ongoing war threats and attacks are severely affecting the professional, social, and psychological functioning of civilians. In particular, residents of the Gujranwala Division and northern Punjab are experiencing heightened levels of fear and insecurity due to the persistent uncertainty surrounding the situation. This uncertainty of peace and war – not knowing when or if safety will be restored, or whether conditions might escalate – exacerbates mental health difficulties by creating a constant state of hypervigilance, helplessness, and emotional exhaustion. Psychological research indicates that uncertainty is one of the most distressing human experiences, as it impairs an individual’s ability to plan for the future, erodes a sense of control, and fuels anticipatory anxiety (Grupe & Nitschke, 2013). In such conditions, individuals often experience symptoms of anxiety, depression, posttraumatic stress, and sleep disturbances. The prolonged unpredictability disrupts coping mechanisms and prevents psychological recovery, even during temporary periods of calm. Furthermore, continuous exposure to fear-inducing information and the unpredictability of attacks impairs social connectedness and occupational productivity, further deteriorating overall mental health and community resilience.

The algorithmic amplification of divisive content ensures that emotionally charged, controversial, and inflammatory posts receive higher visibility, reinforcing echo chambers.

The current situation is not only causing immediate trauma but also risks creating generational trauma, where the psychological impact is passed down to future generations (Javanbakht, 2024). Children growing up in such environments may develop long-term emotional and behavioral issues, perpetuating cycles of fear and hostility (Kovnick et al., 2020).The shutdown of academic institutions and workplaces has created uncertainty, particularly among students and young professionals whose careers are being derailed.

Social media hype and misinformation are exacerbating tensions by spreading propaganda, hate speech, and emotionally charged content (Muhammed et al., 2022). In the absence of reliable and verified information, false narratives and sensationalized reporting fuel nationalist sentiments, communal polarization, and collective anxiety, making peaceful resolution increasingly difficult. Digital platforms have transformed into battlegrounds for psychological warfare, where manipulated content, deepfake videos, and conspiracy theories rapidly circulate, further deepening divisions and inciting hostility among civilians. This continuous exposure to provocative and fear-inducing material on social media increases collective stress, paranoia, and feelings of helplessness. Moreover, misinformation campaigns often target vulnerable populations, exploiting emotions like grief, anger, and insecurity, which amplifies emotional instability and triggers reactive, sometimes violent, behaviors. The algorithmic amplification of divisive content ensures that emotionally charged, controversial, and inflammatory posts receive higher visibility, reinforcing echo chambers and limiting exposure to balanced or peace-promoting narratives. As a result, the psychological well-being of the population deteriorates, social trust declines, and opportunities for dialogue and conflict resolution diminish.

A multi-faceted approach-combining diplomatic efforts, accessible mental health support services, targeted economic recovery programs, and stringent media regulation-is urgently needed to mitigate civilian suffering, reduce collective fear, and prevent further escalation of hostilities. Diplomacy should prioritize sustained peace dialogues, ceasefire agreements, and regional confidence-building measures to restore a sense of security. Simultaneously, mental health interventions must address the psychological impact of continuous fear, trauma, and displacement through community-based counseling, crisis helplines, and trauma-informed care. Economic recovery initiatives should focus on rebuilding affected livelihoods, stabilizing essential services, and providing financial support to displaced and vulnerable families. Moreover, regulatory bodies must enhance the monitoring and control of misinformation, hate speech, and inflammatory content on digital platforms, promoting responsible media practices and encouraging the dissemination of balanced, verified information to counter digital propaganda and reduce public anxiety.

The writer is a lecturer at GIFT University and PhD scholar at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak