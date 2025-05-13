PM Shehbaz orders crackdown on tax evaders, vows strict action

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday ordered a sweeping crackdown on tax evasion and under-invoicing, instructing authorities to recover pending dues and hold facilitators accountable. The directive came during a high-level meeting focused on boosting revenue and curbing leakages in the tax system.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that not only should tax defaulters be penalized, but also government officials who assist or ignore such practices. “This is not just about recovering money—it’s about restoring trust in the system,” he said. He warned of zero tolerance for negligence or collusion within government departments.

The prime minister said expanding the tax net was vital for long-term stability. “Our goal is to bring more people into the system so we can reduce the tax burden on salaried and low-income groups,” he added. He assured that the government’s broader reform agenda was aimed at fairness and ease for honest taxpayers.

Officials briefed the PM on the successful implementation of the Track and Trace system in sectors like cement and sugar. In cement, full compliance led to billions of rupees in new revenue. In the sugar industry, taxes jumped by 35% between November 2024 and April 2025—an early sign of improved enforcement and digital monitoring.

PM Shehbaz said the economy is finally showing signs of stabilization after months of tough reforms. He urged citizens and businesses to play their role by paying taxes honestly. “Development and prosperity require all of us to act responsibly. No nation can grow on borrowed money or weak enforcement,” he said.