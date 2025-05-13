Junaid Akbar steps down as PAC chairman amid party shake-up

Junaid Akbar, a senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has resigned from his position as Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC). He submitted his resignation to PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar. Akbar clarified that he resigned on the instructions of the party leadership, viewing the position as a trust of the party.

The resignation came after a directive from PTI founder Imran Khan. Imran Khan had instructed Akbar to step down from the PAC chairmanship and focus on his duties as PTI’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President. Khan’s message was relayed through his sister Aleema Khan during a visit. Following this, a new leadership change was announced, with Omar Ayub Khan taking over the PAC chairmanship.

Initially, Junaid Akbar requested two days to consider the resignation. However, after a personal meeting with Imran Khan, he agreed to step down. Sources revealed that Khan’s decision to remove Akbar from the PAC role was influenced by his neglect of provincial responsibilities. Akbar had begun calling meetings in Islamabad rather than focusing on his home province.

Furthermore, PTI had planned “Pakistan Zindabad” rallies across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, no rally was held in Akbar’s hometown of Batkhela, which raised concerns within the party. This led to the decision for Akbar to focus entirely on his provincial duties instead of his national position.

Junaid Akbar was appointed as PAC Chairman earlier this year, in January. In the same month, Imran Khan also named him as PTI’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President. This appointment came after removing Ali Amin Gandapur from the post. However, following multiple changes in leadership roles, Akbar’s position was reconsidered, leading to his resignation.