PM welcomes PKK’s dissolution announcement

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said Pakistan welcomed the announcement of PKK’s (the Kurdistan Workers’ Party) dissolution, a significant step toward lasting peace and a terror-free Turkiye. “This historic development reflects the unflinching resolve of the Turkish leadership, under my dear brother President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Turkish nation, to continue their march forward towards reconciliation, unity and stability,” the prime minister posted on X handle. Together, he further posted Pakistan and Turkiye remained committed to root out terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.