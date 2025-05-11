Two policemen martyred in Peshawar blast near ring road market

PESHAWAR – A deadly explosion near the Ring Road Cattle Market in Peshawar on Sunday claimed the lives of two brave policemen, including Sub-Inspector Laiq Zada, while two others sustained injuries.

According to officials, the blast occurred while the officers were on duty in the high-traffic area. Rescue teams and police units quickly arrived at the scene, launching emergency operations and securing the blast site.

The Peshawar Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) confirmed that evidence has been collected from the location, and a full investigation is now underway to determine the nature and motive of the attack.

A rescue spokesperson stated that two police officers were injured in the explosion and were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Their condition is being closely monitored by doctors.

Authorities have condemned the attack and vowed to bring those responsible to justice. Security in the area has been tightened, and search operations are ongoing to track down suspects.

This tragic incident highlights the continued threat faced by law enforcement officers in the region. Tributes have poured in for the martyred policemen, who laid down their lives in the line of duty.