Heavy rain and hailstorm lash Islamabad and Rawalpindi, trigger traffic chaos

ISLAMABAD – A powerful spell of rain and hailstorm hit Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Sunday evening, bringing a refreshing change in weather but causing major traffic disruptions across the twin cities.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), thick dark clouds hovered over the cities before heavy rain began, accompanied by a hailstorm in several areas. The sudden weather shift caught many residents by surprise.

As the rain poured down, water quickly accumulated on roads, especially at key intersections, leading to traffic jams and slow vehicular movement. Commuters faced long delays as poor drainage systems worsened the situation.

Some areas of Islamabad reported significant hail, which matched the PMD’s earlier forecast warning of severe weather. Residents took to social media, especially Twitter, to share videos of the dramatic hailstorm sweeping through their neighborhoods.

Meanwhile, authorities urged the public to avoid waterlogged roads and to drive carefully. Efforts are underway to clear the blocked drainage systems and restore smooth traffic flow.

Last month, a similar spell of rain and hailstorm also battered the region, causing damage to several vehicles and a sudden drop in temperature. This latest episode highlights the ongoing need for better urban drainage and emergency weather planning.