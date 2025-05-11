Star wars-inspired hoverbike reaches 124mph—The future of flying rides

(Web Desk) – Sci-fi fans rejoice! A Star Wars-style hoverbike is now a reality, as Polish startup Volonaut has unveiled its futuristic AirBike that can zoom up to 124mph without using traditional propellers.

The company claims the AirBike is the world’s first hoverbike to rely on jet propulsion, not spinning blades. Stunning videos show the rider gliding smoothly through the air, even waving mid-flight, highlighting the bike’s stability and ease of control.

Volonaut says the bike is equipped with a proprietary stabilization system and flight computer that allows it to hover automatically. Designed by Polish inventor Tomasz Patan, the current model is the result of months of trials, failures, and technical breakthroughs.

According to the company, the AirBike is seven times lighter than a standard motorcycle, thanks to its carbon fiber frame. This makes the flying experience more agile and comfortable, allowing the rider to “become one” with the machine.

While exact specs and pricing remain under wraps, the hoverbike is being described as a “superbike for the skies.” A production timeline hasn’t been announced yet, but fans are eager. One Instagram user commented, “We’re getting old, but we want to ride it!”

Inspired by the iconic speeder bikes in Star Wars, which zipped through forests in Return of the Jedi, the AirBike brings science fiction closer to reality. With this bold innovation, the future of personal flying transport is finally taking off.