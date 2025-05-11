PM Shehbaz thanks Trump for supporting peace efforts in South Asia

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed gratitude to US President Donald Trump for playing role in bringing lasting peace to South Asia.

Taking to X, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan and US have been partners for decades who worked together closely to protect and promote our mutual interests as well as for peace and security in critical parts of the world.

“I am confident that in President Trump, Pakistan has found a great partner who can reinvigorate our strategic partnership and strengthen Pakistan-US ties, not only in trade and investment but in all other areas of cooperation,” the premier said in a post on X.

Earlier, President Trump said he would work to provide a solution regarding Kashmir.

“While not even discussed, I am going to increase trade, substantially, with both of these great nations. Additionally, I will work with you both to see if… a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir,” Trump said in a post.

This renewed engagement has raised hopes for progress in regional peace and closer ties between Pakistan and the United States.