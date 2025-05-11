Google to pay $1.38 billion in landmark Texas privacy settlement

Tech giant Google has agreed to pay $1.375 billion to settle two major privacy lawsuits filed by the US state of Texas. The lawsuits accused the company of unlawfully collecting and storing users’ personal data without proper consent.

Filed in 2022 by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, the lawsuits alleged that Google secretly tracked users’ location history, voiceprints, and facial geometry. The complaints focused on Google services like Incognito mode, Location History, and biometric tools, which allegedly misled users about their privacy.

“This is a win for all Texans,” said Paxton. “For years, Google gathered private data without telling users — including their movements, searches, and even facial data. We fought back and won.”

While the massive settlement is considered the largest of its kind secured by a US state, it does not require Google to change its services or admit any wrongdoing. A Google spokesperson stated that the agreement resolves several older claims and allows the company to focus on enhancing privacy controls.

The lawsuits also claimed that Google continued tracking users even after they disabled location settings. Additionally, tools like Google Photos were said to collect biometric data without the user’s knowledge or permission.

This settlement follows a similar case from last year, where Meta paid $1.4 billion to Texas over issues related to facial recognition. Officials have yet to announce how the Google settlement funds will be used.