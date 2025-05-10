Pakistani cyberattack hits major indian sites, sensitive data leaked to dark web

Pakistan’s cyber forces have launched a major cyberattack against India in response to recent military aggression. Multiple high-profile Indian websites have been hacked, including the Indian Army’s Assam Rifles portal, the Department of Atomic Energy, and Indian Defence Production sites. This cyber offensive is part of Pakistan’s broader Operation Salar.

Sensitive data from the Indian Defence Production website has reportedly been leaked and is now being sold on the dark web. Messages posted on the hacked sites accused India of terrorism and described it as a hub of state-sponsored violence. The defacement included the phrase: “Proof of Indian terrorism – India is the epicenter of terror.”

The attack signals Pakistan’s growing use of digital warfare alongside traditional military action. The cyberattacks targeted not only military and atomic institutions but also critical infrastructure. Earlier, Pakistani hackers successfully breached the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited, causing a full power outage across the state.

The blackout disrupted both commercial and residential power grids. Pakistani cyber units reportedly erased all meter records during the breach, affecting energy data across the region. This move crippled local systems and highlighted vulnerabilities in India’s cyber defense.

These cyberattacks reflect Pakistan’s message that retaliation is not limited to physical warfare. As tensions escalate, both digital and physical fronts are being actively engaged. The Pakistani government has not officially commented on the cyber operations, but insiders call them a “strategic response to hostile action.”