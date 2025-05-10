Hira Mani hits back: Calls Kangana Ranaut a “toxic lizard” over anti-Pakistan remarks

Pakistani actress Hira Mani has fired back at Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut for her hateful comments against Pakistan. In a fiery Instagram story, Hira called Kangana a “toxic lizard” and reminded her that even Indians had sidelined her. She said Kangana always gets abuse from both India and Pakistan—and rightly so.

Hira didn’t hold back in her words. She wrote that actor Hrithik Roshan was right to “kick her out of his life” and praised the Indian public for sidelining Kangana from the film industry. Hira went on to call Kangana a “jobless actress” who now tries to stay in the news by spreading hate. Her comments sparked reactions across social media.

The Pakistani actress added that Kangana shouldn’t bother crying anymore, because the way Pakistan’s army has responded to Indian aggression is far more powerful than words. “Your tears won’t be enough for the damage caused,” Hira wrote, referencing Pakistan’s recent military operation.

This feud began when Kangana Ranaut posted an aggressive anti-Pakistan story on Instagram, saying she wished Pakistan could be “wiped off the map.” Her comments came shortly after Pakistan launched Operation Bunyān al-Marsūs on May 10, destroying key Indian defense systems in response to earlier Indian strikes on Pakistani cities.

Kangana’s comments drew criticism not only from Pakistani actors and users, but also from many Indians who felt she was spreading unnecessary hate during a tense time. Social media platforms were filled with backlash, and Hira Mani’s bold reply became one of the most talked-about reactions to Kangana’s remarks.