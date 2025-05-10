Prince Rahim Aga Khan proposes mediation to resolve Pakistan-India conflict

Prince Rahim Aga Khan, the spiritual leader of the Ismaili community, has offered to mediate between Pakistan and India amid rising tensions between the two nations. According to reports, Prince Rahim expressed concern over the escalating situation and wrote letters to the Prime Ministers of both Pakistan and India, proposing his assistance as a neutral mediator. He emphasized that the ongoing tension between the countries poses a significant threat to the region.

The spiritual leader highlighted the urgency of finding a peaceful resolution to the conflict, hoping that further loss of life could be avoided. In his letters, Prince Rahim Aga Khan urged both governments to consider dialogue and mediation in order to prevent the situation from worsening. His offer for mediation comes at a time when both countries are on edge, and the international community has been closely watching the developments.

In addition to writing to the leaders of Pakistan and India, Prince Rahim Aga Khan also reached out to United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. He requested that the UN play an active role in facilitating peace talks and helping resolve the conflict. This move reflects his longstanding commitment to peace and diplomacy in global affairs.

It is worth noting that his father, the late Aga Khan IV, also played a role in mediating during previous Pakistan-India disputes. His efforts were well-regarded, and he was respected for his role in promoting dialogue and peaceful solutions during times of crisis. Prince Rahim’s offer to step into a similar role demonstrates his continued dedication to fostering peace and stability in the region.

As tensions between Pakistan and India continue to rise, international leaders and peace advocates are calling for calm and a return to diplomatic discussions. Prince Rahim Aga Khan’s mediation offer could play a crucial role in preventing further escalation and finding a peaceful path forward for both countries.