“Nation proud of our brave soldiers”: Kamran Akmal on operation Bunyān al-Marsūs

Former national cricketer Kamran Akmal has praised the Pakistan Army for its strong response to India. In a social media post, he shared a video of Pakistan’s missile “Fatah-1” and wrote “Bismillah-ir-Rahman-ir-Rahim.” He added that the whole nation is proud of the brave soldiers involved in Operation Bunyān al-Marsūs. Akmal also wrote “Long live Pakistan Army” in the post’s caption.

The cricketer prayed for the military’s strength and safety in his message. He asked God to grant victory and protection to the armed forces. Kamran Akmal urged the public to keep the army in their prayers. His post quickly gained support and praise from fans across the country. Many social media users echoed his message and praised the military’s action.

Another cricketer, Ahmed Shehzad, also showed support for the armed forces. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “We didn’t start this war, but we will finish it.” His words reflected strong national sentiment during this tense period. Both cricketers have stood firmly behind the army, calling for unity and strength. Their statements are being widely shared online.

Operation Bunyān al-Marsūs was launched by Pakistan in the early hours of May 10. The operation targeted key Indian military sites, including Udhampur, Pathankot Air Base, BrahMos storage, and a brigade headquarters. Reports also say Pakistan launched cyberattacks that damaged 70% of India’s power grid. Several Indian websites were also hacked during the attack.

These strong reactions from sports figures show the growing support for the military among the public. Many citizens see the response as justified and necessary. The nation is rallying behind its armed forces during this time. As tensions remain high, such messages boost morale and unity across Pakistan.