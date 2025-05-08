World’s largest iceberg melting rapidly, NASA warns

The world’s largest iceberg, known as A-23A, is shrinking fast, according to new satellite images shared by NASA. Between March 3 and 6, it lost over 360 square kilometers of ice — a worrying sign of rapid melting.

This massive iceberg originally broke off from Antarctica’s coast in 1986. It remained stuck in the Weddell Sea for decades, barely moving. But in 2020, it began drifting slowly and reached near the South Orkney Islands. By March 2025, it was stalled again near South Georgia Island in the South Atlantic Ocean.

NASA reports that strong ocean waves and changing weather are causing the iceberg to erode. The concern is not just sea level rise. Thousands of small ice chunks are breaking off and could endanger passing ships.

Although A-23A is too large to pose a direct threat to ships, its smaller fragments are harder to detect. In narrow sea routes, they could disrupt marine traffic and cause accidents.

Experts say it’s not unusual for icebergs to break up this way. However, A-23A remained stable for decades. Now, signs suggest it is weakening, adding to global concerns about accelerating climate change and ice loss.