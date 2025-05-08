Pakistan destroys 25 indian-launched israeli drones in airspace clash

Pakistan’s military announced it has shot down 25 Israeli-made drones launched from India in the past 48 hours. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed that the drones violated Pakistan’s airspace in several cities, including Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi. The military stated it acted swiftly and decisively to neutralize the threat.

According to ISPR Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, the attacks represent India’s continued aggression. He said India falsely believed Pakistan was weak. But Pakistan’s forces responded strongly and shot down all hostile drones. Twelve of them were downed on May 7 alone, during attempted strikes in at least nine locations.

In Lahore, one drone hit a military site, injuring four soldiers and damaging equipment. In another attack, one civilian was killed in Miano, Sindh. The ISPR condemned India for targeting civilian areas and religious sites. It warned that further airspace violations would be treated as acts of war.

The military said the situation remains tense. Forces across the country are on high alert. Sirens and loud gunfire caused panic in Lahore’s Walton and Burki areas, where residents rushed out of homes during drone alerts. Rescue teams quickly reached the affected locations.

Due to the threat, Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority temporarily closed airspace in Lahore and Sialkot. A NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) confirmed that seven air corridors were shut. The restriction will remain until 6pm Thursday. Authorities urged travelers to stay updated due to the developing situation.