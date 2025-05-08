Round-the-clock helpline launched for hajj flight updates

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has launched a 24/7 helpline to assist Hajj pilgrims with real-time flight information and travel-related support.

Pilgrims can call the helpline at 051-9216980 for updates regarding their Hajj flight schedules. This service was introduced on the special directive of Federal Minister Sardar Muhammad Yousaf to ensure smooth coordination during the busy travel season.

According to ministry spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt, the helpline will operate in two shifts, day and night, to ensure non-stop assistance. The service is being supervised by Director IT Jameel-ur-Rehman.

In the first shift, Hafiz Majid will serve as the helpline in-charge and can be reached directly at +92-332-4509868. Meanwhile, Assistant Director Malik Asad will handle the second shift and is available at +92-321-5365023, Butt added.

Additionally, pilgrims are advised to stay in touch with their respective Haji camps for any further coordination or support related to their journey and accommodation.

As part of the 2025 Hajj operations, a total of 342 flights will carry around 89,000 pilgrims from Pakistan to Madina and Makkah. The flight operation began on April 29 and will conclude on May 31, spanning a period of 33 days.