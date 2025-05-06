Indian attack: Punjab CM orders closure of all educational institutions across province

In the wake of India’s missile strikes on multiple locations inside Pakistan, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced the closure of all educational institutions across the province today (Wednesday) for public safety.

Condemning what she described as India’s cowardly attack, the chief minister declared that protecting every inch of Pakistani soil is part of her oath and belief. She said the blood of innocent civilians spilled on Punjab’s soil will not be forgotten and termed it a debt the nation must honor.

Maryam Nawaz stressed that Punjab stands with the armed forces in this time of imposed conflict, adding that emergency response measures have been activated across the province. “Success, God willing, will be our destiny,” she said, ending her message with the slogans: “Nara-e-Takbeer, Allahu Akbar! Pakistan Zindabad!”

The decision to close schools comes as a precautionary move following India’s missile attacks on Kotli, Bahawalpur, Muzaffarabad, Bagh, and Muridke, which targeted mosques and civilian populations. At least two people have been martyred, including a child, while others were injured.

In response, Pakistan Air Force shot down two Indian aircraft, and retaliatory strikes reportedly hit Indian military positions, according to security sources.