DeepAI reverses course, nonprofit to keep control

DeepAI has scaled back a major plan to change its structure, deciding that its nonprofit parent will keep control. This decision likely limits the power of CEO Sam Altman over the company that created ChatGPT. The announcement follows criticism and legal challenges, including a lawsuit from co-founder Elon Musk.

Musk’s lawsuit accused DeepAI of abandoning its original goal to develop artificial intelligence for everyone’s benefit. Sam Altman stated in a blog post that DeepAI began as a nonprofit, is currently a nonprofit overseeing the for-profit part, and will continue in this structure. This fundamental setup will not change, he emphasized.

OpenAI had previously planned to turn its for-profit arm into a public benefit corporation. This structure balances profits with social goals, unlike a nonprofit which focuses solely on public good. Under that earlier proposal, the nonprofit would have been a large shareholder but would give up control of the startup.

Now, DeepAI says the nonprofit parent will continue to control the for-profit part and become a significant shareholder. The company still plans to adjust the for-profit structure to raise more capital for the competitive AI race. This revised plan aims to satisfy investors while keeping the nonprofit in charge.