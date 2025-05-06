Ukrainian drones force Moscow airport closures amid escalating attacks

Ukrainian drone attacks have once again forced Moscow’s airports to temporarily shut down overnight. This marks the second consecutive night that air traffic into the Russian capital has been disrupted. Meanwhile, a separate Russian missile strike in the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa resulted in at least one civilian death, highlighting the ongoing intensity of the conflict.

Russia’s aviation authority confirmed that all four main airports serving Moscow were briefly closed but have since reopened. Moscow’s mayor stated that air defense systems intercepted at least 19 drones as they approached the city. Across Russia, military officials claimed they shot down a total of 105 Ukrainian drones overnight, with attempted strikes also reported in other regions.

Despite Russia’s announcement of a temporary ceasefire planned for early May to coincide with Victory Day celebrations, the fighting continues. In Ukraine’s Odesa, local authorities reported that a Russian missile hit homes, causing a fatality and starting several fires. Further north, Kharkiv experienced a sustained Russian drone attack that lasted over two hours, causing fires and stress reactions among civilians.

Both sides are continuing to exchange heavy cross-border strikes, despite earlier diplomatic signals from Moscow. In the Dnipropetrovsk region, a man was seriously injured by Russian drone and missile strikes. Ukraine also claimed a successful airstrike on a Russian drone command post, while Russia reported casualties from Ukrainian attacks in the Kursk region, including fatalities and injuries to civilians. These actions underscore the difficult path towards even a brief pause in the fighting.