“Squid Game” season 3 trailer released, final season approaches

Netflix has just released the full trailer for the highly anticipated third season of “Squid Game.” This trailer gives fans a first look at what to expect in the final part of the incredibly popular show. The preview hints at dramatic new challenges and the return of the main character, Seong Gi-hun. Excitement is building for the show’s premiere next month.

The trailer begins with a mysterious black coffin being brought into the players’ dormitory. Seong Gi-hun is inside, but he wakes up and is later shown confused and handcuffed. This scene strongly suggests that Gi-hun will play a very important part in these new games. Viewers are eager to see how his story will unfold.

A new game is teased, featuring a large gumball machine with red and blue balls. Players turn a dial to pick a color, and the trailer shows the emotional impact on characters like Geum-ja and her son Yong-sik when they choose different colors. There are also mysterious images, including players receiving boxes with familiar shapes on them, possibly hinting at upcoming tests.

The trailer also shows other intriguing moments, like masked VIPs at a fancy dinner and a guard sneaking through air vents. Detective Hwang Jun-ho is back, armed, suggesting a confrontation with the mysterious Front Man is coming. The preview ends with a player crying while a baby cries, adding another layer of mystery. “Squid Game” Season 3 will start streaming on Netflix on June 27, 2025.