PCB to fully activate academies in Lahore, Karachi, and Multan

In a significant move aimed at strengthening Pakistan’s cricketing infrastructure, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to fully activate its cricket academies in Lahore, Karachi, and Multan. This decision is part of the PCB’s long-term strategy to boost talent development, nurture young players, and enhance the overall performance of Pakistan’s cricket teams at various levels.

According to sources within the PCB, the academies will operate throughout the year, offering a range of programs designed to cater to cricketers at different age levels. Special focus will be given to the Age Group Pathways Program, which is intended to guide young talent from grassroots cricket into professional careers. This program will ensure that future generations of players have the right support to reach their full potential.

The National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore will be at the center of these efforts, particularly focusing on strengthening Pakistan’s bench strength. The academy will be responsible for grooming players who can step up to represent the national team when needed, and it will continue to train top-performing cricketers. These cricketers will be closely mentored by expert coaches at the NCA to further improve their skills.

Meanwhile, the Multan Academy will focus on developing Under-19 cricketers, with the aim of preparing them for the upcoming Under-19 World Cup. This initiative underscores the PCB’s commitment to ensuring that Pakistan’s youth are adequately trained for global competitions and are provided with the best facilities to enhance their skills.

In Karachi, the academy will serve as a hub for the Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team as well as other potential players. With the Women’s T20 World Cup and other upcoming international events in mind, the academy will provide specialized training to female cricketers, preparing them for these high-profile tournaments.

This development is part of the PCB’s broader vision to enhance Pakistan’s cricketing talent pool and create a sustainable pipeline of players for both men’s and women’s teams. The training programs at these academies will also focus on specific skills required for major international events, ensuring that players are not only well-trained but also tournament-ready.

Furthermore, sources suggest that Aqib Javed, former cricketer and current coaching expert, is being considered as a strong candidate for the position of Director of High Performance at the PCB. This role would see him oversee the development and training of players at the high-performance centers, ensuring that the new strategies for cricket development are effectively implemented.

Overall, the PCB’s move to activate these academies reflects its commitment to building a world-class cricketing infrastructure that nurtures talent and prepares players for the highest levels of international competition.