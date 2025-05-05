Putin says ‘yes’ to Modi’s invite, set to visit India soon

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s invitation to visit India, the Kremlin confirmed on Monday. The invitation and acceptance came during a phone call between the two leaders.

During the conversation, both leaders stressed that Russia-India relations remain strong and are not influenced by outside pressure. They described the ties as dynamic and consistently growing despite global tensions.

Putin’s upcoming visit signals continued cooperation between the two countries, especially in trade, defense, and energy. Russia and India have historically maintained close ties, even amid the Ukraine conflict.

Meanwhile, Putin also stated that Russia has the strength to finish its military operation in Ukraine. His comments suggest Russia’s ongoing confidence in achieving its objectives, despite rising international criticism.