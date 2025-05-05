Urwa Hocane urges Pakistani celebrities to stand firm amid rising India-Pakistan tensions

Urwa Hocane has publicly criticized Pakistani celebrities for remaining neutral during escalating tensions with India. In an Instagram video, she expressed disappointment over their lack of self-respect and failure to defend their country. Hocane emphasized that neutrality in such times is unacceptable and urged her peers to take a stand.

The criticism follows India’s unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and the banning of Pakistani celebrities’ social media accounts. Hocane questioned the benefits these celebrities received from India and highlighted the importance of self-respect over potential international collaborations.

Drawing a parallel to personal boundaries, Hocane likened the situation to someone being wrongfully accused of a crime. She argued that just as one would defend themselves against false allegations, celebrities should defend their country’s honor.

The actor concluded by reminding her peers that their fame is a result of their country’s support. She called for unity and self-respect, urging celebrities to stand up for Pakistan’s dignity in the face of external challenges.