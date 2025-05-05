Babil Khan’s team clarifies viral video accusing Bollywood of bullying

Actor Babil Khan, son of the late legendary actor Irrfan Khan, recently caused a stir online after an emotional video surfaced where he appeared to accuse Bollywood personalities of mistreating him.

The video, which quickly gained traction on Reddit and social media, showed the visibly upset actor naming peers like Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Arjun Kapoor, stating that “Bollywood is so rude.”

Fans were left confused-some believed it to be a prank or an AI-generated clip, while others worried for the actor’s mental health. Adding to the frenzy, Babil soon deleted his Instagram handle, fueling speculation.

In response, Babil’s team has now issued a formal clarification. In a statement, they assured well-wishers of the young actor’s safety and explained that the video was recorded on one of his “difficult days,” alluding to Babil’s ongoing openness about mental health.

“Like anyone else, Babil is allowed to have difficult days – and this was one of them. We want to reassure all of his well-wishers that he is safe and will be feeling better soon,” the statement read.

The team further added that the viral clip was taken out of context. Contrary to what many believed, Babil was appreciating his peers for their authenticity and contributions to Indian cinema. They emphasised that his comments were meant to acknowledge the efforts of artists like Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav, Raghav Juyal, and singer Arijit Singh.

“His mention came from a place of genuine admiration for their efforts to restore credibility and heart in the industry,” the statement added, urging media houses to avoid misinterpreting fragmented clips.

Babil Khan, who made his acting debut with Qala and was recently seen in Logout, continues to make a mark with his nuanced performances.