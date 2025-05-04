Lightning strikes kill four in South Punjab during thunderstorms

At least four people lost their lives and several others were injured as lightning struck parts of South Punjab during heavy storms. The incidents occurred in Rajanpur and Bahawalpur districts, where thunder and rain hit hard.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) confirmed the casualties and said it is ensuring medical care for the injured. Director General Irfan Ali Kathia contacted local officials to oversee relief efforts.

He expressed sorrow over the deaths and announced financial help for affected families. He also stressed the importance of cooperation during natural disasters.

Moreover, the PDMA urged citizens to take precautions during bad weather. People are advised to stay indoors and avoid open areas during storms.