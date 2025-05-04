Pakistan wants US to have a broader look at long-standing Kashmir dispute

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Rizwan Saeed Sheikh has urged the United States to play a constructive role in reducing tensions and to take a broader look at the long-standing Jammu and Kashmir dispute, which remains a core issue between Pakistan and India. In an exclusive interview with Fox News, he said this region is a nuclear flashpoint, and any miscalculation or aggressive move could affect millions of lives. He said that US President Donald Trump, who has expressed a desire to promote peace worldwide, has a great opportunity to help defuse the tensions. He emphasised that Pakistan believed in peace and wants to avoid escalation. Saeed said Pakistan is ready to support a neutral, transparent, and credible investigation into the Pahalgam incident, if India agrees. He added that Pakistan is still waiting for a response from India, but unfortunately, there has been no positive reply so far. The top diplomat said just as the international community responds to other conflicts, it should also address the root cause of instability in South Asia, the Kashmir issue. A fair and lasting solution is the only way to ensure peace. He said the current situation should not be ignored, and the world, especially the United States, has a shared responsibility to promote international peace and security.