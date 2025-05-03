Michael Hussey on CSK’s struggles: ‘ We know what needs fixing’

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are going through an unexpected season, where instead of gearing up for playoffs, they’re assessing their performance. Although they’re currently at the bottom of the points table, batting coach Michael Hussey reassured that the team won’t panic or abandon their proven approach. He emphasized that, while the team hasn’t performed at its usual level, there’s no rush to make drastic changes.

“We’re not going to overreact and throw everything out just because things haven’t gone our way this season,” Hussey said before their game against Royal Challengers Bangalore. “But we know there are areas to address. We’ve gained clarity on what needs attention for next year,” he added. While Hussey didn’t elaborate on the specific areas of concern, he mentioned that plans for the 2026 season are already underway.

One major disappointment has been CSK’s dismal home record this year. Historically strong at Chepauk, CSK has already lost five home games. Hussey pointed to a combination of factors, such as other teams improving at Chepauk and the influence of dew, which has made it easier to chase. “It’s unexpected to lose so many games at home,” he remarked.

Despite the tough season, Hussey remains positive about CSK’s potential. He believes they’re not far off from being competitive with the top teams. “We’re not too far from being where we want to be. We have match-winners in our lineup, and in this competitive league, small details can make all the difference,” he said. Hussey also assured that motivation won’t be an issue, as the squad is fully committed to giving their best for the team’s loyal fans.