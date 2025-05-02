Samuel L Jackson celebrates LaTanya over Tony nomination

Samuel L Jackson has a shoutout for his wife LaTanya Richardson Jackson. The actor, 76, took to Instagram on Thursday to announce his wife LaTanya’s Tony nomination for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play for her role in Broadway’s Purpose.

“CONGRATULATIONS TO THE INCREDIBLE @ltjackson_ ON THIS MOST DESERVED RECOGNITION,” Jackson wrote with several photos of his wife. “WHEN DIAMONDS MEET, TONYS HAPPEN @purposeonbroadway @thetonyawards.”

The comments section filled up with congratulatory messages from celebrities, including Jackson’sCaptain Marvel costar Brie Larson and White Lotusstar Walton Goggins.

Jackson also shared the post to his Instagram Stories as well as some other videos from the page Purpose.

LaTanya, who received her previous Tony nomination in 2014, reflected on the honour in a statement made to People Magazine.

“Being back on Broadway in a play as monumental as Purpose has been an incredible challenge and a true gift,” she said of the show, which has received six Tony nominations in total.

“Thank you to our playwright, the once-in-a-generation talent, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins; and to our director, the great Phylicia Rashad. I share this wholeheartedly with the entire company of our show, and especially my exceptional ensemble cast: Harry, Jon, Alana, Glenn and Kara. My cup is overflowing with the most grateful appreciation.”

The couple has been married since 1980 and share one daughter.