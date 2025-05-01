Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to install emergency sirens amid rising tensions with India

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has announced plans to install emergency sirens in 29 districts. The move comes in response to growing tensions with India after the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

The sirens will be placed in high-risk areas to alert citizens during aerial threats. These alerts will help people quickly take cover and ensure safety. A civil defence notice urges people to protect children, women, and the elderly during emergencies.

District administrations have been ordered to install and maintain the sirens without delay. Key areas include Peshawar, Swat, Abbottabad, Kohat, and Dera Ismail Khan. These locations are seen as more vulnerable during times of conflict.

Meanwhile, the public is advised not to misuse or panic over siren warnings. The government stressed that the system is only for saving lives and protecting property during possible cross-border threats.