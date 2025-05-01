Shailene Woodley goes instagram official with actor Lucas Bravo

Actress Shailene Woodley has confirmed her relationship with Emily in Paris star Lucas Bravo through an Instagram post. The couple shared sweet moments from a recent desert getaway, making their romance public for the first time.

Bravo posted several photos featuring Woodley during their visit to Slab City, California. The pair also attended the Stagecoach Music Festival, where they looked happy and relaxed together. Fans noticed their close bond in every picture.

One photo showed Woodley taking a selfie while sitting on the ground with Bravo. Another showed the couple smiling in cowboy hats. A third image captured their hands intertwined as they explored the festival grounds.

This marks Woodley’s first public relationship since ending her engagement with NFL star Aaron Rodgers in 2022. She and Bravo were first seen together in Paris in March, sparking dating rumors.