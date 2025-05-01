US tariffs pose no major threat to Pakistan’s economy, says finance minister



Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has assured the business community that the recent US tariff developments are manageable for Pakistan. Speaking during a visit to the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), he expressed confidence that Pakistan’s economic ties with the US remain stable and constructive despite global uncertainties.

He highlighted that Pakistan’s exports to the United States currently stand at around $5 billion, and that the government is actively engaged with US officials. These discussions are taking place on the sidelines of the World Bank and IMF summer meetings.

The minister also noted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced plans to send a high-level delegation to Washington. The delegation will hold talks aimed at addressing tariff-related concerns and ensuring continued trade cooperation between both countries. Aurangzeb’s remarks are intended to calm concerns among exporters and investors, emphasizing that the government is pursuing diplomatic channels to safeguard national trade interests.