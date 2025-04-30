Two Pakistani children denied treatment in India

Federal Minister for Health, Syed Mustafa Kamal, on Wednesday took notice of the case involving two Pakistani children who were forced to return from India without receiving life-saving medical treatment.

Tensions between Pakistan and India have escalated following the Pahalgam attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), which claimed the lives of 26 people, most of them tourists. In the wake of the incident, India has canceled visas and directed Pakistani citizens to leave the country. Among those affected are two minor siblings from Hyderabad, Sindh, 9-year-old Abdullah and his 7-year-old sister Minsa, both suffering from a congenital heart condition.

The children had traveled to New Delhi with their father, Shahid Ali, for critical heart procedures, and were admitted to a hospital in New Delhi.

However, they were denied treatment and expelled from the country following the cancellation of their visas.

Taking notice of the situation, Federal Health Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal has instructed the Director General of Health to provide immediate support to the family.