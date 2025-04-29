Pahalgam: Another Controversial Attack

The timing of the Pahalgam attack, coupled with the immediate and well-coordinated Indian media campaign to implicate Pakistan without waiting for the outcome of any investigation, reflects a familiar pattern from the old false flag playbook. The Pahalgam incident adds to a long list of suspicious operations, starting from the Chattisinghpora massacre in 2000 – where 30 Sikhs were brutally killed during US President Bill Clinton’s visit – to the Parliament attacks in 2001, the Godhra train burning in 2002, the Samjhauta Express bombing in 2007, the Mumbai attacks in 2008, and later the Uri and Pathankot attacks in 2016, followed by the Pulwama attack in 2019. The trend continued into 2023, when just days before India’s Republic Day, Pakistani intelligence agencies unearthed a plot orchestrated by the Indian Army and police in the Poonch sector of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), even identifying the key players involved – Bashir along with his associates Aalam and Aslam. The year 2023 saw the Modi regime’s increasing frustration manifest in four false flag operations: the first staged ahead of the G20 summit, the second on May 21 in Poonch district, the third on September 14 in Islamabad district, and the fourth on October 5 and 28 in Neelum.

The Pahalgam attack has badly exposed Modi’s tall claims about the facade of normalcy and booming tourism in Kashmir, while also highlighting the poor security situation despite the continuous deployment of 800,000 troops in the valley over the past three decades. In the case of Pahalgam, it is difficult to accept India’s narrative that infiltrators managed to cross the heavily militarized Line of Control (LoC), travel over 70 kilometers through one of the most secured and populated areas – known as “mini Switzerland” – and selectively target Hindus and foreign tourists. Notably, the Muslim victims of the incident received no visibility or mention in Indian mainstream media, further exposing the bias in coverage.

The year 2023 saw the Modi regime’s increasing frustration manifest in four false flag operations

Furthermore, within minutes of the attack, a RAW-sponsored social media account named “Baba Banaras” started pointing fingers at Pakistan and the LeT-affiliated TRF, despite no group claiming responsibility and no credible evidence linking Pakistan to the attack. Even the telephone code (949) that Indian authorities associated with the alleged attackers is not a Pakistani code. Nevertheless, the Indian media quickly amplified the baseless allegations, once again portraying India as the perpetual victim of terrorism. Although the practice of staging false flag operations to divert attention from domestic failures is not new, under Modi’s rule, its excessive use has increasingly exposed the real motives behind such acts.

As a result, critical questions are being raised: Why has Ajit Doval, despite overseeing repeated major security failures, continued to hold his position as National Security Advisor? Why do most major terrorism incidents occur during BJP governments? And what exactly is India’s desired outcome – and are they prepared for the worst possible consequences? The staging of the Pahalgam attack drama appears timed to coincide with significant diplomatic engagements, including the visit of the US Vice President and Modi’s own trip to Saudi Arabia, likely aiming to gain international sympathy and build diplomatic pressure against Pakistan. The BJP regime, incited by media outlets operating under the influence of security agencies, seems eager to push for aggressive actions against Pakistan. However, before considering any misadventure, Modi must remember that such reckless provocations could trigger unimaginable consequences, as Pakistan remains fully committed to defending its soil – a resolve once again strongly reiterated by the National Security Committee meeting held just a few days ago.

The writer is a freelance columnist with special focus on issues concerning national security.