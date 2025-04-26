Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi’s appeals in £190 million case to be heard by IHC

The Islamabad High Court has scheduled the hearing of appeals filed by Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi. The hearing will take place on April 30, 2025. Both leaders have challenged the sentences given to them in the £190 million corruption case.

Imran Khan was sentenced to 14 years in prison, while Bushra Bibi received a 7-year sentence, along with fines. These sentences were handed down by the Accountability Court on January 17, 2025. The couple filed their appeals on January 27, 2025, against the verdict.

The case involves allegations of illegal land acquisition for the Al-Qadir University project. Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi are accused of receiving money from Bahria Town Limited in exchange for legitimizing £190 million meant for Pakistan’s national treasury. The money was reportedly used to adjust Bahria Town’s outstanding dues.

The legal proceedings are significant, with both Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi maintaining their innocence. The case centers on corruption and money laundering related to financial transactions during the PTI’s time in power. The Islamabad High Court’s ruling on this matter will be closely watched by the public.