LHC orders SOPs for motorcycle rickshaws registration

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday directed the Transport department to immediately formulate Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the registration of motorcycle rickshaws.

The court also ordered that authorized dealers must ensure the registration of every rickshaw sold. The court emphasized that the licenses of motorcycle rickshaw manufacturers who fail to comply within three months should be revoked.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing a set of petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others against ineffective measures to control smog.

During the proceedings, the court expressed dissatisfaction over the Transport department’s lenient approach, criticizing the department for sending a “soft-toned” letter to manufacturers.

The court instructed that future correspondence with manufacturers must reference ongoing judicial proceedings and be firm in tone. The court further ordered manufacturers to submit a detailed report of their authorized dealers to the department.

The court clarified that the Transport department is responsible for enforcing the law-not negotiating agreements. It further instructed that authorized dealers must ensure buyers obtain a fitness certificate within 15 to 20 days of purchase.

The court granted a one-month deadline, observing that if fitness certificates are not acquired within this period, the production of all motorcycle rickshaws will be halted. The court warned that if compliance is not ensured, manufacturers’ licenses will be suspended.

Expressing concern over the rising temperatures, the court noted that Lahore’s climate has worsened due to excessive concrete development. While the installation of solar panels has slightly eased the heat, the court observed and suggested identifying tourist-friendly walking routes in the city to promote environmental awareness.

The court adjourned further hearing till May 2.