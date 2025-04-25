Sindh sanctions Rs12.5 billion for 20 new uplift projects across sectors

The Sindh government has approved 20 development schemes worth Rs12.5 billion to improve services in key sectors across the province. The approval came during a meeting led by Planning and Development Board Chairperson Najam Ahmed Shah. Most projects fall under the Works and Services Department, showing a strong focus on roads and connectivity.

Two projects were granted to the health sector, including a Rs1.43 billion medical complex in Karachi’s Bin Qasim Town. This facility, located near the National Highway, will improve healthcare access for surrounding communities. The irrigation and agriculture sectors received one scheme each, including a Rs330 million water drainage project to support farming.

Infrastructure upgrades make up a large portion of the plan. These include a Rs315 million road project in Ghotki and a Rs1.05 billion bypass from Yarodero to Indus Highway. In Sukkur, a Rs1.37 billion bridge will be built at Gaddani Phatak along with road upgrades to improve transport and reduce travel time.

Additionally, the government approved a revised Rs4.29 billion scheme to concrete-line the Nara Canal’s head reach. This upgrade will cut water seepage and improve irrigation. Overall, these projects are expected to boost public services and strengthen development across Sindh.