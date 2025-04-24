Same Old Blame Game

Right, the news out of Pahalgam, in Indian-administered Kashmir it’s tragic. Hearing about civilians being targeted, it just chills you. You feel for the families, for anyone caught up in that kind of violence. But then, almost before you could process the horror, here we go again: India instantly pointing the finger at Pakistan. No solid proof offered, just the immediate blame. Honestly, mate, doesn’t it feel a bit like Groundhog Day? And it’s this knee-jerk reaction that keeps putting everyone on edge across the region.

You’ve seen this happen before, haven’t you? Whenever there’s trouble in Kashmir, instead of maybe taking a hard look inwards, the first instinct seems to be blaming Pakistan. Their Foreign Secretary mentions “cross-border links” without laying out the evidence – it feels more like crafting a story for political gain than dealing with the grim reality. It’s like they’re deliberately trying to rile people up and distract from the tougher questions about what’s actually going wrong inside Kashmir.

Because let’s be honest, treating Kashmir just as a security problem means ignoring the very real people living there, their history, their hopes, their frustrations. When you hear about heavy-handed policing, crackdowns, and serious human rights concerns – surely that has something to do with the instability? It feels like India keeps trying to wallpaper over these deep cracks by yelling about a bogeyman from across the border. Even locals, the ones actually living through it, are raising questions about how Indian forces operate, but that gets conveniently ignored when you can just blame the usual suspect.

And this new wave of resistance? India wants you to believe it’s just the same old groups rebranded. But think about it – things seriously intensified after India scrapped Article 370 back in 2019. That wasn’t just changing a few words on paper; for many Kashmiris, it felt like a fundamental betrayal, ripping up promises and agreements. To dismiss the anger and resistance that followed as purely “foreign-sponsored terror”… well, it just doesn’t seem to capture the whole picture, does it? Trying to paint groups that emerged after that decision, like the NRF, as simply extensions of older outfits like LeT, kind of ignores the raw, local anger that fueled their rise in the first place.

Then you hear whispers – India possibly threatening the Indus Waters Treaty, getting more hostile diplomatically, shutting down the border crossing. That’s genuinely worrying stuff. This water treaty isn’t just some casual agreement; it’s a massive international deal brokered by the World Bank, vital for millions. You start messing with that, using water as a weapon? That’s not just aggressive, it’s incredibly dangerous and could lead to unimaginable trouble for ordinary people.

You can’t help but wonder sometimes Is whipping up an external crisis a handy way to divert attention from problems closer to home? You see the reports about rising Hindu nationalism, the friction with minorities within India – serious issues. Maybe painting themselves as the victim on the world stage looks appealing politically? It’s a tactic, but surely people are starting to see through it.

Look, Pakistan’s view is straightforward: we want peace. After Pahalgam, Pakistan condemned the violence, expressed sympathy – nobody wants to see innocent people hurt. But wanting peace doesn’t mean being a doormat. Pakistan isn’t going to wear baseless accusations or be pushed around. The defence forces are alert, ready to handle any actual aggression.

So, what’s the answer? Surely, there has to be a better way than this endless cycle. Constantly resorting to force and blaming others just isn’t working. Maybe it’s time for India to look beyond the security lens, to actually engage in proper, sincere talks about finding a lasting solution for Kashmir. A solution that respects the UN resolutions, sure, but critically, one that actually listens to the Kashmiri people and honours their wishes. That feels like the only grown-up path, the only real way to get lasting peace and stability for everyone in the neighbourhood. Anything else just feels like we’re stuck on a dangerous merry-go-round.

The writer is a freelance journalist and columnist.