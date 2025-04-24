US issues ‘do not travel’ advisory for IIOJK after Pahalgam attack

The United States has issued a Level 4 “Do Not Travel” advisory for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). This follows a deadly attack in Pahalgam that left 26 tourists dead.

The US State Department warned of ongoing threats and urged American citizens in the region to stay alert. It also advised avoiding all non-essential travel to the area.

The alert, shared by the US Embassy in New Delhi, also advised Americans to avoid travel within 10 kilometers of the India-Pakistan border. The warning excludes the eastern Ladakh region and Leh, which remain relatively stable.

This advisory highlights growing global concerns over rising tensions and potential violence in the region after the recent attack.