LESCO to launch self-metering app for Lahore electricity users

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) will soon launch a new mobile app called Apna Meter, Apni Reading. This app will let users submit their own electricity meter readings to help reduce billing disputes and improve transparency.

LESCO CEO Ramzan Butt shared the news during a speech at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce. He also said the power sector is vital to Pakistan’s stability and that LESCO is committed to improving customer service.

To support this, LESCO has deployed a Rapid Response Force to restore power quickly during outages. Butt also addressed complaints about overbilling and faulty meters, stating that these issues are being resolved at customers’ doorsteps.

LESCO is working to prevent industrial power cuts and meter problems. Meter readers have been reassigned to better monitor devices. Butt assured that there are no shortages of materials and that industrial users will face fewer disruptions.