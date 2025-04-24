KP cabinet warns India of strong reply over Pahalgam blame game

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet has condemned India’s reaction after the Pahalgam attack and warned of a strong response. Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur led the meeting and said that any Indian aggression would face serious consequences. He added that Pakistan is united and ready to defend its land at any cost.

The chief minister said India is using the Pahalgam tragedy to hide its own failure. He called Modi government’s response baseless and aggressive. According to him, blaming Pakistan without proof is an old habit of India. But this time, Pakistan will not stay silent.

Gandapur also said the region’s peace is always at risk because of India’s aggressive policies. He warned that Pakistan will answer every hostile move with full force. Despite sorrow over the loss of lives, he stressed that Pakistan will not accept false blame.

The cabinet fully supported the federal stance and showed unity in the face of tension. They made it clear that Pakistan’s safety comes first. If India tries any misadventure, KP stands ready to give a fitting and powerful reply.