India escalates tensions: ends water treaty, orders Pakistanis to leave

Following a cabinet meeting chaired by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has announced the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan and the closure of the Attari check post.

In a press conference, the spokesperson of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs also announced the suspension of visa issuance to Pakistani nationals under SAARC agreements. All previously issued visas to Pakistani citizens are being cancelled, and Pakistani nationals currently in India have been ordered to leave the country within 48 hours. The spokesperson stated that Indian citizens residing in Pakistan can return via the Attari check post by May 1.

In a series of diplomatic measures, India has declared all Pakistani military, naval, and air advisors stationed at the Pakistani High Commission in India as “persona non grata.” Additionally, the Indian defence attaché posted in Pakistan has been recalled.

India also announced a significant reduction in its diplomatic presence in Pakistan. The staff strength at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad will be downsized from 55 to 30 personnel by May 1. These actions mark a sharp escalation in diplomatic tensions between the two countries.