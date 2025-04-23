Nida Yasir apologizes for incorrectly announcing Anmol Baloch’s marriage

TV host Nida Yasir recently apologized for mistakenly announcing actress Anmol Baloch’s marriage on her live morning show. During an Eid special, Nida congratulated several celebrity couples who had recently married. While mentioning others, she included Anmol Baloch, leading to the belief that the actress had tied the knot.

The statement quickly spread, and Baloch, in response, clarified that she was not married. She issued a statement saying that the claim made by Nida was incorrect. After hearing Baloch’s clarification, Nida took to her show to apologize publicly. She admitted that she had not verified the information before making the announcement.

Nida explained that she had been informed about Baloch’s marriage by another person in the showbiz industry. She mistakenly shared this news without double-checking it. On her show, Nida expressed regret and said she should have been more cautious. She acknowledged that making such claims without confirmation could lead to unnecessary confusion and harm.

Lastly, Nida refrained from mentioning Baloch’s name in her apology, as she didn’t want to create further rumors. She emphasized the importance of verifying information before sharing it, especially regarding personal matters. The incident serves as a reminder to all media personalities about the responsibility they carry when sharing sensitive news.