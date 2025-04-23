PM forms committee to enhance government efficiency and accountability

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has established a committee to improve the performance monitoring system of government departments. The goal is to enhance efficiency and accountability within the federal government.

The committee will be made up of several key figures, including the Minister for Energy, the Minister for Climate Change, and the Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). The Finance Minister has been appointed as the head of the committee. These officials will work together to improve the government’s overall effectiveness.

One of the primary tasks of the committee is to analyze FBR’s current framework and evaluate its outcomes. Furthermore, the committee will develop a standard assessment system and a feedback mechanism for all federal agencies. This will help to ensure better tracking and evaluation of their performance.

The committee has been given a deadline of 30 days to complete its analysis and present a comprehensive report to the Prime Minister. This move emphasizes the government’s commitment to improving governance and making public services more effective and accountable.