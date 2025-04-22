Vance, Modi meet in India to boost trade ties and avoid US tariffs

US Vice President JD Vance met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to discuss a possible trade deal. They focused on avoiding harsh US tariffs and strengthening economic ties between both countries.

The leaders welcomed progress in trade talks and discussed energy, defense, and technology cooperation. The US and India aim to double their trade to $500 billion by 2030.

Vance’s visit comes as President Trump temporarily paused tariffs to allow talks. India is eager to finalize a deal to protect its exports. Trump has called India a “tariff king” but remains open to deeper economic ties.

Meanwhile, Vance visited cultural sites with his family, blending diplomacy with personal travel. India hopes this visit will also attract big investments, including from Elon Musk’s companies like Tesla and Starlink.