Angelina slams Israeli aggression, calls Gaza ‘mass grave’

Hollywood actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie has once again raised her voice in support of Palestinians, sharing a powerful message on social media condemning the ongoing Israeli military actions in Gaza.

In a recent Instagram story, Jolie reposted a message from Doctors without Borders, which described Gaza as a “mass grave” for Palestinians and the humanitarian workers attempting to aid them. The post highlighted the intensifying Israeli air, land and sea attacks on Gaza, which have escalated since October 7, 2023, and led to widespread destruction of Palestinian life and infrastructure.

According to the message, not only have Palestinian civilians been subjected to brutal military assaults, but the ongoing blockade has also intentionally obstructed the delivery of humanitarian aid. This has severely hampered efforts to address the dire needs of the population, further exacerbating the crisis.

The post was met with widespread outrage from far-right Israeli supporters, who took to social media to criticize Jolie’s stance. However, the actress’s long-standing advocacy for refugees and human rights has only added weight to her comments. Jolie, who served as a goodwill ambassador and later as a special envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) for over two decades, has consistently voiced concerns about the violence in Gaza, urging the international community to take action. Since the beginning of the conflict in October 2023, more than 51,000 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, have been killed, with Gaza facing unprecedented levels of destruction. The ongoing military operation has left the region in ruins, with homes, hospitals and schools targeted by Israeli airstrikes. In response to the mounting pressure on Israel, international legal bodies have stepped in.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Additionally, Israel is facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice, further intensifying global scrutiny of its actions.